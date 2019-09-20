President shows documents proving arson against parliament

TIRANA, Sept. 19 – Albanian President Ilir Meta told the Special Investigative Commission established by the parliament to evaluate his dismissal legally that some individuals from Kosovo would try to set the parliament on fire after a protest called by the opposition on June 8.

“The information made it clear that particular individuals would try to use the meeting called by the opposition on June 8 for different acts, including setting the parliament on fire,” Meta said.

This secret information was in the centre of Meta’s defense testimony in front of the commission, which was established to undergo his dismissal after he cancelled the June 30 local elections through a second presidential decree.

Following the mandatory procedures, the Secret Informative Service (SHISH) document became part of the folder the commission is investigating, as declared by the head of this commission, SP lawmaker Ulsi Manja.

This information, never heard of before Meta appeared in front of the commission, raised a lot of questions regarding who would act violently and lawlessly and in what way.

According to the information provided by SHISH and its secret agents who were able to infiltrate the opposition’s protesting crowd, a paramilitary group with military background coming from Kosovo and other ethnically Albanian lands would take part in a number of actions whose ultimate goal was to burn the Albanian parliament.

The secret document doesn’t provide information on who these people are, who paid or financed their actions and, lastly, whether they were armed and through which ways they were able to burn down the parliament, which is always secure and guarded.

A similar scenario surfaced approximately 21 years ago, on September 14, 1988, when it was said that armed individuals took part in violently attacking the institutions and hijacking the parliament.

According to Meta, SHISH also shared this secret information with the respective foreign US and European agencies, making former US deputy director Mathew Palmer to declare in an interview that violence during the opposition’s protest would directly be blamed on the opposition’s leaders Lulzim Basha and Monika Kryemadhi.

The investigative commission is supposed to go through the information provided by Meta and the SHISH and then decide whether this information was enough for the president to cancel June 30 as the official election date and replace it with a new decree, that of October 30.