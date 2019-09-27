Editorial: A platform for the solution of the political crisis in Albania

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times September 27, 2019 14:05

Editorial: A platform for the solution of the political crisis in Albania

Story Highlights

  • The story is not written yet. France and the Netherlands might still be unconvinced. However the message coming from the EU’s economic powerhouse is clear and is going to be very decisive.

Related Articles

TIRANA TIMES EDITORIAL The decision of the German Bundestag to authorize its government to vote in favor of opening accession negotiations with Albania in mid-October, upon fulfilment of certain conditions

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times September 27, 2019 14:05

Free-to-read articles

Read More