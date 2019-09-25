China celebrates 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China

TIRANA, Sept. 24 – The Chinese Embassy to Tirana celebrated the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China on Tuesday evening at the premises of the National History Museum in Tirana with an official reception.

The reception was attended by the highest leaders of the Albanian state, President Ilir Meta, Speaker of Parliament Gramoz Ruci, Chairman of the Parliamentary Group of the Albania-China Friendship Bashkim Fino and other senior personalities of Albanian political, economic and cultural life, as well as representatives of the diplomatic corps in Tirana.

After welcoming guests, Ambassador Zhou Ding expressed solidarity with the Albanians who were affected by the strong earthquake during the weekend.

“The Chinese people and the Chinese Embassy will always stand by you and we are ready to help,” said Ambassador Zhou Ding.

He pointed out that seven decades after its creation, the People’s Republic of China has contributed to more than 30 percent of global growth. The ambassador underlined that China has built the world’s largest social security network, reducing the impoverished population from 770 million to less than 20 million.

“China has built the world’s largest mobile communications network as well as the largest high-speed rail system,” Mr. Zhou Ding said

The Chinese ambassador further added that in the next 15 years China’s import of goods and services is expected to exceed $ 30 trillion and $ 10 trillion respectively, which represent huge opportunities for Albania, Europe and the world.

Referring to the current developments, Ambassador Zhou Ding guaranteed China’s support for Albania’s EU membership and assessed that in the framework of the “One Belt One Road” initiative and the “17 + 1″ Cooperation Mechanism the two countries have deepened mutual political trust, exchanges and two-way cooperation in trade, education, tourism and human resources.

Responding to the interest of the Albanian and Chinese media at the ceremony, President Meta praised the Albanian-Chinese exchanges during the 70 years of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations.

“We are very pleased with the level of current relations between our two countries, as I can underline that for at least two decades relations between the two countries and the two peoples have been excellent and China has made a tremendous contribution to development, modernization, industrialization of Albania in that period ”

“We are happy that after a period of stagnation, not due to China’s fault, our relations have again returned to this very positive tradition of friendly relations and quite open and beneficial to both our countries and peoples. I am convinced that the prospect of relationships is in all fields and not just in the field of trade, but also in investment in different sectors,” Meta added.

The ceremony was accompanied by music, conversation and warm red colors to celebrate Chinese history and culture.