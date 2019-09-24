24 percent increase in asylum applications amid political tension

TIRANA, Sept. 24 – Albanian citizens’ desire to leave the country is as present as ever in 2019. According to data provided by the European Asylum Support Office (EASO), a total of 14 thousand applications for asylum in an EU country were made during the January-July period, indicating a significant increase of 24 percent as regards to the same period of last year.

While around 90 percent of these applications are first-time applications, some applicants try their luck more than once.

At least around 2,000 citizens have left the country monthly, with no intention of returning during this year’s first seven month period.

The data does not show the full number of people who have left the country seeking asylum, as many of them have not applied for asylum and neither have they disclosed their lack of willingness to return upon leaving.

The rise in the trend to leave Abania in the last months of 2018 coincides with the troubling political climate which has taken over citizens and left them with no other choice but to find shelter in foreign states.

The rate of departures in the country is comparable to those of countries involved in war or grave conflict, therefore ranking Albania as one of the ten countries with the highest number of asylum applications.

The report shows that 1995 applications came from Albania in July only, while 6,543 came from Syria, 5 040 from Afghanistan and 3, 800 from Venezuela. However, it must be taken into account that unlike Albania, these countries have a much higher population number, with Syria having 17 million people, Afghanistan having 38 million people and Venezuela having 28 million people.

However, an average of 97 percent of Albanians have had their applications rejected.

In July, only 54 citizens obtained their status as refugees, while 1470 of them had their applications denied as Albania is considered a safe-origin country, currently part of the EU integration process.

The status of approximately 12 thousand applications from Albania is still pending, according to the data provided by EASO.