New privacy terms for internet providers in Albania

TIRANA, Sept. 24- A new directive that essentially sets out the general rules of traffic management and the protection of users’ rights is expected to be enforced and implemented by Jan. 1, 2020. The Ministry of Infrastructure and Energy has issued for consultation a document which in nine points sets new obligations for the regulator and market operators.

Regarding the issue of privacy, the guideline remarks in point seven that in order to protect users’ rights, in order to protect users’ rights, Internet access service providers should ensure that contracts that include Internet access services should at least specify the potential impact that traffic management measures may have on the privacy of end users and on the protection of their personal data.

They should provide a clear and comprehensible explanation of the consequences that may arise as a result of volume, speed, and other service quality constraints for Internet access services. In particular the use of content, applications and services, a clear and understandable explanation of the consequences in cases of traffic optimization and access speed. The Subscriber Contract should contain information on resolving disputes in the event of repeated breaches or non-performance of the contracted service.

In addition, the Internet access service providers should, as directed, provide transparent, simple and efficient procedures for dealing with end-user complaints, be published on their website and made available at points of sale. For electronic communications service providers, the guidance sanctions that they must provide information on any procedures established by them on measuring and directing traffic in order to avoid overloading or overloading network connections, and how these procedures may affect the quality of service.

Concerning the contract agreed between the end-users and the service provider, the instruction specifies that it includes the terms and conditions and commercial and technical characteristics of the Internet access service, such as tariffs, data volume or speed of connection, as well as commercial practices. applied by Internet access service providers. This is the first bill of its kind from the government regarding Internet regulation and data user protection.