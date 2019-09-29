Albanian police sequester 137 kg of cocaine headed to Athens

TIRANA, Sept. 28 – The Albanian Police and the Serious Crimes Prosecution announced on Friday an operation conducted in cooperation with Greek authorities and in coordination with the US Drug Enforcement Administration Office in Athens, which seized 137 kilograms of cocaine. Two people ended up in shackles, while a third is under search.

Investigation into this case has been underway since August and as explained by the General Director of the Albanian Police Ardi Veliu, “during this period, several operational meetings were held by the State Police with the Greek Police Authorities and the DEA Office. These meetings were held in Tirana and Athens for information exchange and to ensure the effectivity of the operation,” named KUITO, under the capital of Ecuador, the place from which the cocaine hidden in banana containers was launched on a ship before arriving at the Port of Durres, a transit for the Greek Port of Piraeus.

Albanian authorities organized a “controlled surrender”, an investigation technique aimed at detecting drug dealers. Thanks to this procedure, one of the security officers at the Port of Durres Ardian Bega and another person, Altin Mislihaka, were discovered opening one of the containers stored in Durres, withdrawing a load of drugs from there.

“These citizens, in cooperation with each other and other persons in the Port of Durres, using the fact that they had access coming in and out of the port made it possible to extract a quantity of narcotics from the container where it was located and send it in an area they thought was safe, but which was raided by the police during the operation.”

The search also revealed a third person, Gentian Malindi, owner of a fish shop and with previous criminal precedents, who managed to escape after finding the trap set up by police.