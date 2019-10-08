Albanian female ministers ask for green light from the Netherlands

TIRANA, Oct. 8 – The female MPs of the Albanian Assembly addressed the Netherlands in an open letter on Tuesday, asking it to join the rest of European Union member states in giving Albania the green light to open accession negotiations.

“By writing this letter, we hope that you will understand how critical this moment is for our nation, how much energy and motivation it would add to all efforts if we would get from you, as we have gotten from the German parliament, a recognition for what we have achieved so far and the conditions for going forward towards a common European future,” they conclude.

In the letter, the female MPs say that eight out of 15 Albanian ministries are led by women who, as mothers, daughters and wives, are fighting a hard battle for their country, which they cannot possibly win alone.

“Failure of our efforts to open membership talks is the greatest price for these dark forces. We do not seek to change your views, we simply want you to join other European nations by extending your hand to Albania and allowing us to take these efforts to another level,” the letter says.

The letter comes after Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok confirmed that the Dutch government still believes it is too early to open accession negotiations with Albania.

“Albania has to do more to fight organized crime and corruption,”

Albania is expecting a positive vote on opening accession talks with the EU by all countries at the October 17 meeting of the European Council, although Germany has already announced it will agree to opening negotiations under some pre-conditions.

The Netherlands, on the other hand, is one of the three initial countries which have refused the opening of accession negotiations with Albania two times now, along with France and Germany.

Unlike France, which has denied enlargement due to internal EU issues and under the belief that the union needs to reform from within, and Germany, which has ackowledged some of Albania’s steps and set some accession pre-conditions this time around, the Netherlands has argued Albania’s steps towards the EU are insufficient to justify opening negotiations.

The Netherlands has constantly asked for further establishment of the rule of law, for more concrete steps in the fight against corruption and for high-end corrupt public figures to be investigated, prosecuted and, if necessary, convicted.

Germany, on the other hand, approved at the end of September some long-standing pre-conditions such as functionality of the Constitutional and High Courts and the drafting of an electoral reform, and two completely new ones – the punishment of anyone who has participated in vote-rigging and a final decision on the legality of the June 30 local elections once the Constitutional Court starts working again.