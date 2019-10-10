France to deny Albania, N. Macedonia opening of negotiations

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times October 10, 2019 19:56

France to deny Albania, N. Macedonia opening of negotiations

Story Highlights

  • This proposal is based on two axes. First, it relates to meeting key criteria related to respect for the rule of law, the fight against corruption and organized crime, and second, to reforming the European Union enlargement process.

Related Articles

TIRANA, Oct. 10 – A week before the European Council meeting to decide the fate of negotiations with Albania and Northern Macedonia, France has announced it wants the opening of

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times October 10, 2019 19:56

Free-to-read articles

Read More