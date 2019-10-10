Agro & Social Fund launches the BORROW WISELY! Campaign

On October 1st, Agro & Social Fund announced the official launch of the BORROW WISELY! campaign – a one month educational campaign aimed mainly at current and potential clients. The campaign is organised under the auspices of the Microfinance Centre, an international organisation which promotes international customer protection standards and financial education. It will run in fourteen countries, including Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Kosovo, Bulgaria, Moldova, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, Romania, Greece & Tajikistan.

The BORROW WISELY! campaign draws together a simple checklist of questions for customers to ask themselves before taking a loan, in order to ensure they take on safe and responsible levels of debt. Throughout the campaign, which runs all October, Agro & Social Fund’s staff will actively approach existing and potential customers with a wide-ranging information campaign, including posters, leaflets and brochures.

Licensed by the Bank of Albania, Agro & Social Fund is a microcredit financial institution, which started operating in the Albanian market in 2001 under the name Building Future, a microfinance program of World Vision Albania. The institution is focused on micro, small and medium-sized businesses, agribusinesses, in rural and urban areas, to promote entrepreneurship and business development, sustainable development of local communities, support for marginalized groups, in order to fight poverty, contribute to the creation of new jobs, push for the economic growth of the country and social cohesion.

Agro & Social Fund’s activity is based on principles such as respect of clients, transparency in communication, confidentiality, non-discrimination, and avoidance of overindebtedness. As a member of Microfinance Centre, it promotes international standards of customer protection and financial education.

Given Agro & Social Fund’s daily activity on financial education and customer awareness toward over indebtedness; as part of their mission they have joined the campaign Borrow Wisely. #2019BWC.

The BORROW WISELY! campaign draws together a simple checklist of questions for customers to ask themselves before taking a loan, in order to ensure they take on safe and responsible levels of debt. Throughout the campaign, which runs all October, Agro & Social Fund’s staff will actively approach existing and potential customers with a wide-ranging information campaign, including posters, leaflets and brochures. The institution will partake in organizing campaign presentations at university auditors, as well as joining regional and local activities throughout October 2019.