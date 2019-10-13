National Association of Judges says PM’s attacks undermine judiciary’s independence

TIRANA, Oct. 13 – The National Association of Judges considered the attacks of Prime Minister Edi Rama and Deputy Prime Minister Erjon Brace as interfering with the judiciary and said through a statement on Thursday they overall undermine the independence of the judiciary and public confidence in the justice system.

“The National Association of Judges of the Republic of Albania and the Union of Judges of Albania are anxiously following the attitudes of recent days by senior political representatives towards judges. Such repeated attitudes by executive officials not only do not serve inter-institutional relations but are a threat to the independence of the judiciary, while undermining citizens’ confidence in the justice system,” their statement read.

The judges emphasized on Rama’s stand at the time when the judicial reform is being implemented has detrimental consequences.

“Meanwhile aggressive and incorrectly addressed attitudes, at the time of implementing such a profound reform of the system, have detrimental consequences for the reform.”

They also called on the Supreme Judicial Council and international institutions to respond to attacks on judges and prosecutors.

“Finally, the National Association and the Association of Judges would like to invite the High Judicial Council, as well as our friends and international partners, to maintain their position on the recently emerging behaviors.”

In recent days, both Rama and Brace have stepped up attacks on the judiciary following a series of rulings that they considered “criminal”.

Last Wednesday, Rama said during a speech the ruling Socialist Party will make a new law for the judges and prosecutors who are still part of the justice system but, knowing the vetting process will dismiss them soon, are trying to benefit as much as they can through “absurd decisions dictated by crime and corruption.”

“I will soon make a law for this issue. I’m talking about a criminal organization with constitutional legal immunity, prosecutors and corrupt judges who know they won’t pass the vetting,” Rama said.