Opposition seeks PM’s resignation following EU rejection to opening negotiations

TIRANA, Oct. 21 – Opposition’s Democratic Party leader Lulzim Basha sought again Socialist Prime Minister Edi Rama’s resignation on Monday, holding him responsible for failing the european integration process and the opening of accession talks with the bloc.

“One person is keeping us all hostage. This has to stop,” Basha said.

The leader of the united opposition, which has long resigned from parliament and boycotted the last local elections in June, stressed that the difficult economic situation, the lack of opportunities, resulting from the capturing of institutions and inequality before the law, have forced Albanians to leave in record numbers.

“Europe rejected Edi Rama, not Albania. The failure is Edi Rama’s, not Albania’s. This message has been stronger than ever from Germany, which said yes to Albania and no to the government through nine conditions to be met. Without serious reforms, which he is unable and unwilling to do, Europe will continue to reject Edi Rama, while we, the Albanians, will continue to suffer the consequences,” said Basha.

He stated that Rama should return the mandate to the Albanian people, because “most of the countries were of the same opinion that the government of Albania did not deserve the opening of negotiations and that placing conditions showed that the government has taken steps backwards.”

He said that crime, corruption, vote buying, malfunctioning of the courts are not internal problems of Europe, but of the Rama government.

“EU conditions are our guide to get out of the crisis, to build a democratic Albania, with the opportunity for all its citizens. Bringing the criminals to justice at high levels is the non-negotiable requirement for opening accession talks,” he said.

Basha said Tirana’s government should follow the example of Northern Macedonia and give up the country’s leadership.

“With a new, legitimate government emerging from free and fair elections leading the European negotiation process, prosperity and progress is possible,” he said.

However, Rama rejected demands for resignation and accused the opposition of working too hard to thwart the process.

“They didn’t leave one stone unturned, but they didn’t succeed. Northern Macedonia and Albania did not receive what they deserve as a result of an internal clash at the European family table on the future of the European Union,” he said.

Rama said after a meeting of the SP on the same topic that the only thing Albania can do is do its homework, and that the latest EU response did not change anything in the country’s strategic trajectory, the SP and government.

“Our homework is very clear. Our path continues without any wavering and with no equivocation. We want to make European Albania for Albanians and our children and we will do it daily, “he said.

France reminded Albania that it has a high number of asylum seekers and immigrants, which does not comply with its European integration requirements, while Germany urged it to reestablish the Constitutional Court and punish officials incriminated in judicial corruption and electoral crimes.

The opening of accession talks for both Albania and Macedonia got rejected by France primarily during the last European Council meeting last Thursday.