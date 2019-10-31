Turkish Ambassador: “We cherish our common history and friendly relations with Albania”
Story Highlights
- We are proud to be the biggest foreign investor in Albania in many strategic fields such as finance, telecommunications, civil aviation, health, mining, industry, education, energy and infrastructure. We are proud to be the 3rd biggest trade partner of Albania.
Related Articles
At the end of the Great War, Turkey was forced upon unacceptable conditions to bring to an end to our sovereign and independent country. Under the leadership of Ghazi Mustafa