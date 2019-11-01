Editorial: Neighbors to the rescue: why focusing on bilateral relations might save the EU perspective
Story Highlights
- The first and most decisive step in this regard ifs for the Albanian diplomacy. Whereas the foreign policy position of North Macedonia has been much clearer, by refusing categorically class B alternatives to accession such a preferential relations or downgraded versions of integration
- the key players of Albanian foreign policy have still to escape the absurd cycle of blaming exclusively EU’s own issues.
Related Articles
TIRANA TIMES EDITORIAL There is a flurry of high level meetings taking place between the Prime Ministers of the two countries that took a hard hit on their EU perspective