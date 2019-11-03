Durres prosecutors becomes target of assassination

TIRANA, Nov. 2 – Durres Prosecutor Arjan Ndoja was the target of an assassination attempt on Friday evening.

The vehicle he was traveling in was the target of several automatic gun bullets, on one of the roads entering the city of Durres. While the victim was injured, but not shot dead.

There was also another person in the vehicle, Aleksander Laho, as well as a third person, Andi Maloku, who is said to be the prosecutor’s driver.

Maloku, in critical condition, was transported to the Trauma Hospital in Tirana, where numerous police forces were deployed, while Ndoja and Laho remained in the Durres hospital, also under strict police control.

Ndoja’s name became known a few weeks back, following his arrest warrant issued for Durres Mortgage Director Liridon Pula, an act that drew strong backlash from top government leaders, Prime Minister Edi Rama and Deputy Prime Minister Erion Brace, who repeatedly accused him of being a character linked to the underworld and acting on behalf of Durres gangs.

Ndoja appears to be a controversial figure with a lot of layers.

Prior to his appointment as a prosecutor, he was a lawyer – during this period he is reported to have defended many crime-world names.

He was also later mentioned in the episode of the attempted attack, a few years ago in Durres, towards a prominent lawyer in this town.

On the other hand, the person traveling with him in the car, Aleksander Laho, is also a troubled character, suspected of being involved in criminal activity, having changed his identity several times, and suspected of being involved in the beating of a Lebanese businessman, who was investing in the construction of a tourist complex in the Lalz Bay.