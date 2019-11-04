Socialist Vora mayor dismissed under decriminalization law

TIRANA, Nov. 2 – The Central Election Commission (KQZ) in Albania dismissed on Friday Vora Mayor Agim Kajmaku, after he failed to state in the decriminalization form that he had been arrested in Greece and that he had been prosecuted in a neighboring state.

For the opposition’s Democratic Party leader Lulzim Basha, this case is further evidence of Prime Minister Edi Rama’s scheme to govern through crime.

On his side, Rama stated that Friday’s decision was proof that the Socialist Party does not become a haven for anyone who has broken the law.

The KQZ meeting to consider the case of Vora’s Socialist mayor did not last long. Its five members decided unanimously to adopt the decision, which came into force immediately with its publication in the Official Journal, while Kajmaku himself has the opportunity for one appeal.

The Socialist mayor’s case was made public by the opposition.

It was the opposition which accused him of being detained in Greece in January 2003 under the name of Jorgo Toto, and subsequently brought a series of documents in support of her denunciation.

Vora’s Socialist mayor repeatedly denied the DP’s allegations.

Betrayed by the fingerprints coming from Greece, which proved that Agim Kajmaku and Jorgo Toto arrested in Greece were the same person, he then presented the decision of the Ioannina Court which acquitted Jorgo Toton (alias Agim Kajmaku) on money counterfeiting charges.

But not even this last move could save him.

Kajmaku was penalized by the fact that he had not stated in the decriminalization form that he had been arrested and that he had been subject to criminal proceedings in Greece, instead categorically denying both.

“Agim Kajmaku is Edi Rama’s face, the next mirror of who he governs with. It is a humiliation for the Socialist Party in the first place, which can not run without undocumented, uncriminated, uncorrupt candidates, but it is also a humiliation for all Albanians who excel everywhere in the world, but are ruled by criminals, traffickers, corrupted thieves, who belong in prison and not in government,” Basha said.

Asked by reporters about the decision on a SP-elected mayor, Rama sufficed by saying that “institutions are institutions”.

Later, via a Twitter post, he stated that the CEC has proven again that it is an Albanian state institution that defends the law and the public interest, not the old party tool as if it were yesterday and that “the Socialist Party has also reaffirmed that it is not the refuge of anyone who undertakes to violate our law and our faith.”

Kajmaku marks the second case, after that of Shkodra, of a Socialist mayor with problems with his past, but according to the Socialists these politicians are personally responsible for their morals, and not the political side they chose to be with.

Friday’s decision reopens the debate with President Ilir Meta as whether to call early elections in Vora, or to repeat the situation in Shkodra.

Meta stands by the opinion that local elections should have been held on October 13 to replace the illegitimate according to Meta June 30 elections, according to a decree signed by him but which no institution took into consideration.

Kajmaku was elected during the June 30 local elections, which in many districts lacked proper representation due to the opposition boycotting the elections entirely. A majority of the districts actually run only with Socialist Party representatives, with Kajmaku marking the second case of a mayor with a hidden criminal past.