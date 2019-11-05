Police sequester $14mln worth of assets related to criminal activity

TIRANA, Nov. 5 – Albanian police said on Monday that it seized assets worth about $14 million, allegedly obtained in criminal ways and linked to Albanian citizen Arian Shanaj, a Fier resident.

The police operation came after a Fier court decision, which a few days ago imposed a preventive order sequestering the Shanaj family’s real estate assets.

According to the Albanian police, the seized assets related to Arian Shanaj include three gas construction and trading companies operating in Fier, Durres, Tirana, Korça, etc.

The police also seized one three-store hotel in Fier and an attached service unit, two three-storey villas, five service units with a total area of ​​7,982 square meters, three apartments, four garages with an area of ​​1,092 square meters in Fier, Tirana, Durres, 8,793 square meters of land, in Tirana, Durres, Fier, a vehicle worth $ 50,000 and about $ 25,000 in bank accounts.

According to police, Shanaj was arrested in June 2017 by Greek police along with a Greek national after being cought with 20kg of cocaine, with an estimated market value of about $ 1m.

Albanian police said that “the Albanian citizen and the Greek citizen were involved in the

“import, storage, mixing, counterfeiting, recertification, trafficking, transportation and distribution of cocaine from Latin American countries.”

State Police said that immediately after the arrest in Greece and the exchange of information with the Greek side, investigations were launched against the Albanian citizen for the criminal offense of “cleaning the products of a penal act.”

Data published by the Greek press at that time referring to the Greek police authorities indicated that the organization’s leaders had direct communication with a drug cartel in Colombia dealing with cocaine trafficking.

The drugs, according to Greek police, coming from Latin America to the Balkans, were processed in Kosovo and Albania and stored in the area of ​​Trikala in Greece for distribution to some of the Greek tourist islands.