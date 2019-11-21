Latest Constitutional Court member dismissed under vetting

TIRANA, Nov. 21 – In Albania, the Special Appeals Panel (KPA) announced on Thursday the dismissal of Besnik Muçi, elected just a few weeks ago by President Ilir Meta’s decree as the first member of the Constitutional Court.

The Panel noted that Muci, who underwent a reassessment process as a prosecutor involved and in the race for the Special Prosecutor’s Office, did not have sufficient financial resources to justify spending for four years on loans for the purchase of two apartments and did not declare a piece of land acquired by the spouse as belonging to her family.

Muçi also disputed the fact that he had social relations with a person involved in a gun conflict from which he had obtained privileges for the purchase of an apartment or an unsecured loan.

A situation that, according to the college, has brought about “public infringement of the justice system”.

While dismissing the KPA assessment as unfair, Muçi also stated that in his view the decision to dismiss him is not valid. He said that as soon as he took the oath as a member of the Constitutional Court, he had lost his status as a prosecutor, for which he had undergone a reassessment process, and therefore could no longer be subject to the college’s treatment.

For this reason, he said he will remain in office, though the constitution and law stipulate that the decisions of the KPA take effect immediately and leave no room for anyone who is dismissed to be in the justice system again.

Meta, who, at the time decreed Muci as a member of the Constitutional Court, was aware of the questions raised against him during the reassessment process at the Appellate Panel, considered today’s decision a “shame”.

His spokesman Tedi Blushi, through a Facebook post, said that was “no surprise from the Party’s vetting.Following the failure to flagrantly abduct the Constitutional Court, plans returned to block this institution by the same actors who blocked it for three years ”.

Today’s ruling by the KPA reduces the number of members of the Constitutional Court to four again, while the chances remain that it can become operational with six members, if the re-evaluation process of candidates is to be successfully completed for the two vacancies announced by Parliament and the President.