Swedish FM supports EU integration under condition of advancing reforms

TIRANA, Nov. 20 – The Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde visited Tirana on Wednesday to meet with various political representatives as the two countries celebrate 50 years of establishing diplomatic relations.

“Today I am visiting Tirana. Looking forward to meetings with government representatives and civil society. We support Albania’s reform efforts and EU-integration. All work to fight corruption and to strengthen the rule of law & social justice will benefit the people of Albania,” Linde wrote in her official twitter.

Internationalists continue to reiterate their request to the political parties in Albania to advance the level of reforms and increase citizens’ confidence in the justice system.

Linde held meetings with Prime Minister Edi Rama, as well as acting Foreing Minister Gent Cakaj and opposition leader Lulzim Basha.

“Thank you Edi Rama for the warm reception. Good discussions about the cooperation between our countries, the situation in the region and gender equality — very positive that 50% of ministers in Rama’s government are women!,” Linde further tweeted.

Basha, during his meeting with the Swedish MFA, said the opposition is engaged in fulfilling the EU’s conditions for Albania’s accession and that he listed a set of points he considers important for the country’s success.

“The early adoption of electoral reform, free and fair elections, the separation of politics from crime, the accountability of those who manipulate elections, saving the justice system from political influence and the investigation of corruption at high levels are the only things that will speed up the opening of Albania’s negotiations with the EU,” Basha wrote on his Facebook.

Sweden supports Albania in the process of joining the European Union but initially expects to see the conditions fulfilled.

Acting Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Gent Cakaj, on his side, was critical about the European Union regarding the region’s accessibility and said the country had done its homework as asked.

Linde also met with members of the LGBT community in Albania, as a strong priority for both her and the government.

“LGBT rights is a strong priority for me. Today in Tirana I met with LGBT-activists, who told me about the situation in Albania; the challenges & achievements. I am proud to hear that the Swedish support is appreciated & makes a difference,” Linde wrote.