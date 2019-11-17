Secret police reports hint cannabis cultivation ‘transferred’ from Lazarat to Tepelena

TIRANA, Nov. 18 – Local media wrote on Monday that official police reports have not published data made available to the prosecutions of Gjirokaster concerning increasing cases of cannabis cultivation from July to September in the villages of Tepelene and Memaliaj.

According to air monitoring by the Italian Guardia di Finanza, cannabis parcels have been planted in public properties, but the police have been hiding the denunciations made to the Gjirokastra Prosecutor’s Office.

Meanwhile, official daily police reports show that cultivation during 2019 continued to drop like it did during the previous two years, and only highlighted a few cases of discovered roots and arrests of individuals who planted it.

During a meeting on May 9 in the context of an anti-cannabis campaign, Interior Minister Sander Lleshaj said that the potential for recultivation and distribution exists, but on the other hand police has not made any of the local branches’ reports public.

According to the secret police reports made public by local media, on July 8 and July 18, 188 and 97 cannabis plants were found cultivated in different areas, while some people were also arrested in regards to these actions.

On July 26, the materials for citizens Emilian Tahiri and Bardhyl Koka, habitants in the Gusmar Village, were brought to the Gjirokaster Prosecution. Further on, from the searches conducted in some of the villages, 89 cannabi plants were found in open state properties that belong to the Tepelene Police Commissariat.

On August 3, 2019, on Tepelena Municipality Territory, open space among greenery and part of public property, three mini-parcels with 22, 30 and 20 square meters of space respectively, where found cultivated in vases and holes and 28 cannabis plants were confiscated.

The secret police reports provide similar information for varying amounts of cannabis which were confiscated on August 5, 14, 15 and September 23 respectively, as well as the arrests of certain individuals near the crime scenes.

Meanwhile, during the middle of February 2018, the Italian Guardia di Finanza presented a report for cannabis cultivation during 2018 which removed Albania from the cannabis cultivation map.

“Drop in plantations has been confirmed, only 27 out of 88 that existed in 2017 have been identified. There was also a significant drop in the amount of cannabis confiscated in Italy, with almost 81 percent within one year,” said Brigade General Giuseppe Arbore during the conference.

Applying the predefined homework which is part of the detailed plan for territory control, the State Police took measures to identify and crackdown on the phenomenon from the get-go, by ensuring information and sequestering seeds and plants in abandoned fields and tunnels.

According to official police reports, State Police engaged during 2018, 19862 territory control groups, which did 415 506 hours of searching for cannabis plants.

Police will release official data for the fight against cannabis cultivation during 2019 only next year.