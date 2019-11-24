US Embassy advises parties to consult Venice Commission on Constitutional Court establishment

TIRANA, Nov. 23 – The US Embassy to Tirana issued a statement on Thursday advising political parties in Albania to consult the Venice Commission’s legal opinion for the differing interpretations regarding the nomination process of Constitutional Court members.

“In the absence of an appropriate Albanian legal institution that could rule on the diverging interpretations, the United States supports referring the question to the Venice Commission as a competent, neutral third party for its legal opinion. We further encourage disputing parties to abide by the Venice Commission’s legal opinion,” the statement reads.

It says this strategy would be fully consistent with the country’s European aspirations.

“Albania’s legal institutions, the constitution, and judicial reform implementing laws must guide the process of resolving these disputed interpretations,” it further reads.

The statement highlights the ongoing judicial reform is among the US’ highest priorities in Albania and its progress is essential for advancing Albania’s European future.

“The United States will continue to stand by Albania as it undertakes these essential reforms as a friend, a partner, and an ally,” it concludes.