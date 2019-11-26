Strongest-in-decades earthquake hits Albania, leaving fourteen people dead and hundreds injured

TIRANA, Nov. 26 – A 6.4 magnitude earthquake has hit Albania, and particularly Tirana and Durres, on Tuesday morning, bringing down buildings, trapping people under rubble and so-far leaving fourteen victims behind.

One man died after jumping from a window in panic, a defence ministry spokeswoman confirmed. Some 150 people were hurt.

The quake hit 34 km (21 miles) northwest of the capital, Tirana, but was felt across the region, in Italy and in the Serbian city of Novi Sad, almost 700 km away.

Emergency workers told Albanian media that one of the dead was an elderly woman who had managed to save her grandson by cradling him with her body.

A defence ministry spokeswoman confirmed firefighters and army staff were helping residents caught under the rubble in the coastal city of Durres, where three have died.

Two of those who died were in the town of Thumane, 40km to the north west of Tirana and close to the epicentre of the earthquake.

There are fears that more people are trapped under rubble.

The man who died when jumping from a balcony was killed further north in Kurbin.

A man in Durres told local news channel News24 that his daughter and niece were among those trapped inside a collapsed apartment building.

Kosovo’s Foreign Minister Beghjet Pacolli said Pristina will help to Albania while Montenegrin Prime Minister Dusan Markovic said his country is sending a special support team for the injured.

Serbia is also sending a support team specialising in emergencies to Albania.

Meanwhile, media reported that all flights from Tirana airport have been suspended due to damage at the airport building.

This is the second-largest earthquake in Albania in the months, following a 5.6 magnitude tremor that hit Tirana on September 21.

Since early Tuesday morning, the country has experienced at least a dozen aftershocks with magnitudes ranging from 3.5 to 5.4.

Early in the morning Prime Minister Edi Rama arrived in Durres, where the number of those killed and injured is higher, and notified 27 people have been saved so far.

“The relief felt for every life saved does not make the pain for those lives lost and the relatives crying for their loved ones any smaller,” Rama wrote on his Facebook account.