Asylum applications increased by 21 percent since 2018 according to EASO report

TIRANA, Nov. 22 – Applications lodged by Albanian citizens for asylum in one of the European Union member states increased by 21 percent since last year, according to the latest report by the European Asylum Support Office (EASO). During the first nine months of 2019, a total of 15,469 Albanian citizens applied for the first time, while during the same period of the previous year, this total amounted to 12, 835 citizens. In September alone there were 1,734 new applications, marking an increase by 14 percent compared to 2018. These numbers also reflected Albania’s ranking among the top 10 list of origin of applicants, along with Pakistan, Turkey, Iraq, Columbia and Nigeria.

Despite having a high rejection rate and living in a country with no war or ethnic conflicts, Albanian citizens continue to pursue the ‘European Dream’ by attempting to apply for asylum in EU countries. During September, the number of rejections was 1321, while only 57 applicants were granted refugee status. This outcome indicates the low acceptance rate regarding Albanian citizens; only 3 percent and 6 percent of from Albania and Georgia, respectively, were granted refugee status within the top ten list of origin of applicants. “Georgian and Albanian applicants had the lowest recognition rate (3% and 6%, respectively) among the top 10 list of origin of applicants with the most first-instance decisions issued. Still, there is a variation across the EU+ countries regarding the recognition rate for the same citizenship,” the report stated.

More than half a million applications were submitted to the European Union during the first nine months of 2019, up by 10 percent from a year earlier. As before, applicants from Syria, Afghanistan and Venezuelans topped the numbers, accounting for a quarter of all applications in the European Union. Most of the main countries of origin, including Albania, submitted more applications during January to September 2019, compared to the same period during the previous year. The level of recognition of asylum applications by the European Union was at around 32 percent in September 2019 while first instance pending cases increased significantly; The European Asylum Support Office reported a total of 12,680 pending cases in September, out of which 6430 applications were submitted in less than six months.