Strong aftershocks keep citizens scared and outside their houses

TIRANA, Nov. 28 – A big number of aftershocks were registered after Tuesday, some as strong as 5 and 5.2, keeping people in a constant state of anxiety and briefly halting the search operations in Thumane and Durres on Wednesday.

On Thursday, another five magnitude earthquake, eight kilometers West of Thumane was registered right before noon.

Thursday’s shake was accompanied by panic, particularly in Durres, where it was mostly felt. Within minutes, queues of cars were at the city’s exit, leaving in a hurry.

Meanwhile, patients also fled the Durres hospital building in panic, where the cracks caused by the Tuesday morning earthquake are visible.

On Thursday morning, Prime Minister Edi Rama called another government meeting, demanding a full verification of all those already housed in hotels, following the transfer from the tents of affected residents. The prime minister also said that the inventory of damage to buildings and dwellings has begun.