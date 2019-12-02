Earthquake search missions conclude with 51 confirmed victims

TIRANA, Nov. 30 – In Albania, the number of victims of the powerful earthquake that hit the country reached 51, while all rescuing operations are now considered closed.

Over 900 people were injured, of whom 41 are still hospitalized.

Prime Minister Edi Rama called on the opposition on Saturday to sit down with the government to discuss and listen to their proposals to deal with the difficult situation created, while in the evening he met with ambassadors.

Funeral cars queued in the central square of Durres on Saturday waiting to escort the eight Lala family members, including four children, who died under the rubble of their apartment in the former Keneta area.

Numerous citizens gathered there to bid farewell to those who lost their lives during the earthquake that struck the country in the early hours of Tuesday morning, causing 51 deaths. Search operations have officially stopped.

Durres was also the city that received the biggest blow, with several collapsed mansions and two destroyed hotels in the beach area,where a total of 26 lives lost under the rubble.

Thumana also suffered a severe blow, as two buildings were leveled, trapping 24 more people. Over 900 people were wounded in hospitals, with varying degrees of injuries.

On Saturday, a young girl passed away after three days in a coma.

The government decided on Saturday that by mid-December, the families of the victims should be moved to new housing.

Two of the survivors who lost their families completely will receive special state treatment all their lives, pensioners of the victims’ families will receive special pensions, while children of these families will be given monthly scholarships during all their studies.

And while the bitter balance of lost lives seems to have ended, the country will have to face the severe material consequences of the earthquake as damage data vary increases every day.