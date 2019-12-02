Prime Minister calls the opposition to dialogue after earthquake

Rama called on the opposition to sit down together to listen to the government’s proposal on Saturday.

“In these extraordinary circumstances, we must overproduce positive energy for the unfortunate who have lost people and the entire population in need primarily of psychological care,” Rama wrote on Twitter, while addressing Democratic Party leader Lulzim Basha directly, adding that “we must sit down for the Albanians and offer them a message of calmness, patience, security that no one will be alone in this struggle for survival,” Rama underlined.

Basha, for his part, said that “now is not the time for politics or propaganda. The only thing we are dealing with is being close to the people and that is what everyone else should do,” Basha said, speaking to reporters as he avoided giving an assessment of how the government is handling the situation. created.

“There is a day, there is a time when we will also deal with the responsibilities and the analysis of what was done, what could be done better and what should be done better. Now, our focus is on helping these people.”

However speaking about the situation in some areas of Durres which he had just visited Basha spoke on Saturday evening about “a large group which is completely deserted, without any attention, with no opportunity to shelter. The other thing that worries me the most is the total lack of coordination to provide shelter and food, blankets. It seems clear that there is total disorganization, total chaos and, unfortunately, this is being suffered by the residents, whose concerns I am voicing as they were told to me.”

While assistance and support to residents remains a matter of urgency, so is damage assessment. According to the data provided by Rama this morning, “there are 1192 individual dwellings in Tirana that are seriously damaged and at the moment we are talking we have 265 buildings that require an evaluation. Eight schools are counted as damaged.”

Preliminary data for Durres, but belonging to the previous day, concerned 701 damaged houses, 12 total destroyed and 176 damaged buildings. The figure, however, is getting worse with the passing of the day, as the map of the hit areas appears to be much larger than originally thought.