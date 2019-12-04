Durres mayor resigns after “inconsiderate” public earthquake comment

TIRANA, Dec. 1 – Durres Mayor Valbona Sako announced her resignation on Sunday, following several comments in the media that put her at the center of public criticism.

During an interview with Top Channel at the earthquake’s aftermath, Sako stated, among other things, that “for the sake of truth it was a devastating earthquake. But we have to be pleased with the 50 casualties., that in other cases have been over 1,000…”

The mayor then tried to explain that her words were cut out of context “as even a single victim is a tragedy.”

On Sunday, through a status on Facebook, she stated that she was “hurt by the huge negative reaction to a statement I made, and under a stress that exceeds my powers, I resign as Durres mayor.”

Sako had only been in office for a few months, having been elected to run for mayor of Durres in the June 30 elections. With her resignation, she became the third June 30 elected mayor to leave her post.

In September, as he was yet to receive office in Shkodra, Valdrin Pjetri withdrew after facts were revealed that he had hidden his criminal past. Problems with his past also cost the Vora mayor his post, later terminating his duty altogether.

He is currently under search due to some decisions he took after his mandate was officially removed by the Central Election Commission.