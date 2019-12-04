Opposition demands gov’t gives PPP money to earthquake-affected citizens

TIRANA, Dec. 3 – The opposition’s Democratic Party leader Lulzim Basha proposed on Monday a three-point plan to deal with the November 26 earthquake damages, where he suggested to the government, among other things, to “cancel approximately 150 million dollars planned for ten oligarchs.”

He made these statements from Durres’ Neighborhood 7, where he was visiting the earthquake affected persons and their homes.

Basha told journalists that after meeting with the best experts and engineers Albania currently has and assessing the alarming situation a big part of the country finds itself in, he has come up with a three-point plan to help those who are left homeless.

“The first point is to voluntarily organize these 500 or so engineers, as offered by the government to speed up the housing appraisal process. Assessing residents’ homes gives them security, gives them clarity, and then contributes to the spiritual and mental relief at least in this second phase of the trauma we are living in. Second, the urgent residence evaluation and division into two main categories: habitable and uninhabitable, so that residents have a clear idea of ​​what they will do, whether or not to stay there. And the third point of the proposal is to use the powers of the government in the state of natural disaster to cancel nearly $150 million planned for ten oligarchs. $150 million is urgently needed to help needy residents,” Basha said.