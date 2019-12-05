Gov’t and new opposition elect new Prosecutor General

TIRANA, Dec. 5 – The Albanian parliament elected on Thursday Olsian Cela as the new Prosecutor General.

The majority and new opposition in parliament joined the vote and with 101 votes in favor, two against and ten abstentions, Cela was approved as the new PG.

He took his oath in Parliament at the end of Thursday’s plenary session.

Meanwhile, Çela was present in the parliament lodge, where he closely followed the vote.

Arta Marku, the temporary PG since December 2017, received 11 votes in favor, 22 against, 78 abstentions, while two members did not vote.

Fatjona Memcaj received eight votes in favor, six against, 87 abstentions and three did not vote.

In an interview for more than 60 minutes in front of the High Prosecutorial Council on November 13, Olsian Cela stated, among other things, that justice has been harsh with the poor. According to him, this should not happen, as it creates serious social problems.

“By deepening social problems, we are preparing young generations who are on the streets today and have no future and who are tomorrow’s criminals,” Cela said.

Cela’s assets

In the initial statement, Çela reported a declared family property worth ALL 1.3 million, living in a 2+1 apartment built before 1990, and a Benz type vehicle (300,000 ALL). purchased after the sale of an old vehicle. Thirteen years later on December 31, 2017, the entity’s family assets amounted to ALL 15.5 million, recording an average annual growth of ALL 1 million. This asset comprises ALL 81,557 of bank liquidity, ALL 688,112 of cash liquidity, ALL 3 million of movable property and ALL 11.7 million of real estate. The entity’s income during the reporting period amounts to ALL 26.6 million, of which ALL 22, 8 million or 85% come from salary due to function, ALL 2.2 million profit from the sale of real estate and the rest from teaching and rental income.