Area granted for buildings in Tirana increased by 60 percent since 2018, reaching record high

TIRANA, Dec. 2 – Recent data published by INSTAT on building permits showed that the area granted for construction in Tirana reached 1.3 million square meters during the nine-month period in 2019, increasing by almost 60 percent compared to the same period a year earlier and triple the amount in 2017. During the third quarter alone, the area granted for construction purposes in the capital city was 557,000 square meters, or 81 percent of the city’s total available surface area, reaching a record high.

During the entire nine-month period, 313 building permits were issued in Tirana from 268 granted during the same period a year earlier, increasing by 17 percent.

Buildings in Tirana continue to spread as the constructors themselves confirm there are 2,500 apartments for sale in Tirana, according to Artan Dulaku, president of the Albanian Association of Constructors.

During a meeting with Prime Minister Rama and the National Reconstruction Committee, he said that foundations could not solve the housing issue for those affected by the earthquake.

“There are over 2,500 apartment buildings there and I think that the point of the meeting should not be about dealing with the foundations, as they will continue for another two weeks. I have bad news for the prime minister; the burden will always be on the government. I propose to look into the possibility of a tripartite roundtable discussion between the government, the banking system and those who own these apartments, and to find a quick and as humanely as possible solution. A solution can be given for a short period,” Dulaku said.

INSTAT reported that during the nine-month period, the approximate value of granted building permits in Tirana was 375 million euros. This constitutes almost 70 percent of Albania’s total available surface area. During the third quarter of 2019, a total of 293 building permits were issued for new buildings, from 343 permits approved during the third quarter in 2018, marking a decrease by 14.6 percent. On the other hand, the area granted for new buildings during the third quarter of 2019 was 685,455 m², from 330,725 m² approved during the third quarter of 2018, marking an increase by 2.1 times.