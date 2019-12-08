Albania takes over OSCE Presidency

TIRANA, Dec. 6 – Albania officially took over on Friday the forthcoming presidency of the OSCE (Organization for Security and Cooperation), an organization comprised of 57 member states, which it will lead throughout 2020.

The next OSCE Chairman will be Prime Minister Edi Rama, but this time in his capacity as Albania’s Foreign Minister.

It was Rama who delivered the speech today, at the close of the ministerial organized in the Slovak capital, which held the presidency throughout 2019.

Rama outlined what the priorities of Albania’s chairmanship will be, starting from honoring the commitments of the member states, promoting the work of the OSCE closer to the people and strengthening the dialogue “as the only way to build trust towards each other.”

Rama did not leave unmentioned the crisis in Ukraine, which he said “remains the most pressing security challenge in Europe. It is unacceptable that prolonged conflicts in the OSCE region continue to claim lives. Therefore, efforts for resolving the conflict will be at the top of the agenda for the Albanian Presidency,” he said.

Rama ended his speech by stressing the need for compromise and urging member countries to engage constructively, open-minded and without forgetting that everything is done for the people.