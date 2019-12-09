Turkish aid might also build mosques in earthquake-affected areas

TIRANA, Dec. 9 – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s promise to Prime Minister Edi Rama to build 500 houses for earthquake affected families might also include the building of mosques as per local media reports.

Turkish Ambassador to Tirana Murat Ahmet Yoruk did not deny the possibility of Turkey building mosques in earthquake affected areas when asked by a Tema TV journalist.

Last Friday, speaking after a meeting with Albania’s Minister of Culture Elva Margariti, also Coordinator for Planning Reconstruction Projects, Turkish ambassador Yörük replied to the journalist’s question about the possible building of mosques by saying that reconstruction projects will include different kinds of facilities.

“Construction of these buildings might necessitate the building of some facilities for social needs, let’s say, for example, this project includes a children’s park, business facilities, parking lots. That is to say, everything that is needed for a comfortable living will be included in the project,” Yoruk said.

The ambassador added that the project design has not been completed and it will be agreed with the Albanian government.

Deputy President of the Turkish Housing Agency Levent Sungur said they will start their first construction project in Laç, about 50km north of Tirana, the capital.

Ambassador Yörük said the projects will be fully implemented by Turkey but the design will have to get the Albanian government’s approval.

Turkey forced the project design and is currently building the Tirana Grand Mosque, which will be the largest mosque in the Balkans.

Prime Minister Edi Rama travelled to Turkey on Sunday to attend an investors’ conference from Muslim-majority countries.

On December 8 through 9, Turkey organized the “High Level Public and Private Investment Conference,” with 57 member countries of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, where Erdogan promised Rama to ask these countries’ help for Albania’s earthquake relief.