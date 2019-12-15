Helsinki Commission adviser: “Find common denominators to resolve internal conflicts”

TIRANA, Dec. 13 – Helsinki Commission adviser Bob Hand said on Friday Albania’s assumed OSCE presidency should be used as an opportunity to encourage further progress in Albania and to see what can be done in different directions of reforms.

Hand made these comments for VoA after a discussion at the Commission and urged the government and parliament to review its ‘anti-libel’ package and called on politicians in the country to compromise for the country’s benefit.

“My main concern is that it is problematic for Albania to have these laws, but it will also be difficult for it to raise its voice for freedom of expression in those OSCE countries that have more restrictions than Albania in this regard. That’s why the emphasis on the trend the country is following is so important. Albania needs to move forward in these areas if, as it leads the OSCE, wants to encourage and urge other countries to take steps in a positive direction,” Hande said regarding the ‘anti-liber’ package, which has been lately criticized again by the OSCE representation in Albania, journalists and civil society alike.

Hande said he hopes the process of amending the draft law is not over yet so that the Albanian government can show it engages with its civil society and cooperates with OSCE institutions.

Hand also said it will be difficult for Albania to incite dialogue and cooperation towards other regional crisis when there is an ongoing crisis within Albania which halts its ability to play a more important role in regional diplomacy.

“Again we should give Albania a chance, but I think today’s discussion showed that you can have people from different political parties within Albania who express different views but at the same time demonstrate a sense of national unity and agreement on those points where they can find a common denominator and a willingness to resolve disputes, and I think this is one direction where Albania still needs to make progress internally, while the OSCE urges not only Albania but other countries to do the same,” Hand said.

He also urged the opposition, which has resigned from parliament since February, to engage in resolving the country’s crises.

“Of course, if there is a will expressed by the opposition in the parliament as well as outside the parliament to engage constructively, I would like the majority and the government to respond positively and be actively engaged. It takes two people to tango and everyone can try harder, but of course it has to be done through the political system and not on the street and it has to be done in such a way that when there is a chance to find a common denominator, and to take advantage of the ways that could take the country forward,” Hand said.

In terms of the conflict between the country’s Prime Minister Edi Rama and President Ilir Meta, which had all the attention before the November 26 earthquake that hit Durres, Hand said he does not want to keep sides.

“I think it is part of the political conflict in Albania. I don’t want to choose sides and say one party is right and another is wrong. I have no problem when there are different views, or people disagree on some issues. But it is also a matter of willingness to find common denominators, to make compromises, to understand that you have to sacrifice some attitude to have a broader consensus on an issue, and to determine what works best for the country,” Hand concluded his remarks.