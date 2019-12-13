Italian police cracks down on drugs and arms trafficking group, arresting Albanians

TIRANA, Dec. 13 – The Italian Coast Guard and Bari Police arrested 20 people on Thursday morning, including some Albanians.

The arrested are charged with trafficking large quantities of marijuana and weapons from Albania.

According to official sources, the investigation was conducted from December 2015 to February 2017; during this period, the organization, allegedly run by an Albanian citizen, was seized 5.3 tonnes of marijuana, ten guns and two automatic weapons.

The Italian Coast Guard also seized eight super-fast tires, about one million euros and six real estates belonging to the suspected members of the organization.

According to the Italian Coast Guard, the criminal group operated in Bari and Brindisi. A few days ago, the Italian Coast Guard said it had blocked a shipment of 310kg of marijuana and 24kg of hashish coming from Albania off the coast of Brindisi.

The drugs were found aboard a five-feet long speed boat while Italian police said the driver was from Albania and was arrested.

According to police estimates, Albania is the main supplier of the Italian market for cannabis, which is cultivated in different areas of the country.