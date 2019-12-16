Businesses suffer millions of euros in damage after earthquake

TIRANA, Dec. 13 – The November 26 earthquake has caused extensive damage to hundreds of small and large businesses in Durrës. Several business organizations have asked the government for disaster relief measures in order for people to return to their jobs. Durrës is the third region in Albania with the biggest contribution to the economy and trade, as it is accounts for the largest tourist inflows during the summer season.

Lavdosh Petoshati recovered safely after four hours under the rubble caused by the November 26 earthquake in Durrës, thanks to the help of his staff. The owner of ‘Pespa Aluminum’ witnessed his company’s most difficult days since it was established almost 20 years ago, as the damage to the building is evident and he still carries the burden of the million euro loan he took up for the business.

“The company has 300 employees who are from the Durrës district, people who have been working for 18 years, 17 years or 13 years. Can we tell these people, who have now become experts in this company, that they must stay at home for 10 days or even a month? I can’t. I’ll keep going as long as I breathe, I’ll keep them.”

The owner of the Albanian aluminium manufacturing company further says that employees want to resume their work. He says he has managed to set up a safe work environment for his employees to restore their hope in restarting some of the processes. “Hiring people is like opening up schools; you need to create a kind of liveliness with the people who are hurt, devastated, in order to alleviate the pain caused by the earthquake. I spoke with my employees and the staff on the phone the second day after the earthquake and they expressed that they wanted to start working again. They refused to stay without work even for only three days.”

The buildings of over 20 big businesses with up to 100- 300 employees in Durrës have suffered damage from the earthquake, with losses amounting to millions of euros. Restarting the manufacturing processes is vital to their future, especially considering the huge effect that businesses have on employment. The chairman of the Durres Chamber of Commerce, Alban Isteri, spoke to the Voice of America about the post-earthquake situation of the businesses.

“Infrastructure was impacted the most, as there are many large manufacturing businesses but also small businesses that suffered irreparable damage estimated at millions of euros, finding it almost impossible to recover in the near future. There are huge labor shortages due to the situation, as a large part of the employees are absent and the companies work at 50 percent of their capacity. ”

Isteri further said that the Chamber of Commerce has proposed a package of recovery measures to the government.

“The measures primarily consist in the improvement of the coordination of expert groups towards the inspections of damages to business premises and certification of buildings in order for employees to resume their work in a safer environment, fiscal relief for businesses in the Durrës District by suspending all fiscal liabilities for a three-year period (income tax, social security, VAT, local taxes, etc.), VAT refunds for construction workers and masons, lobbying through the Bank of Albania to suspend payment of credit installments for one year, etc. “

The Chairman of the Durres Chamber of Commerce, added that the Financial Supervisory Agency’s commitment to monitor payments of the damage to insured businesses as well as other proposals to alleviate the impact on affected businesses was also called for.