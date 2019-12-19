Albania in 2020

The year that is wrapping up was one of the most negative and unfortunate ones for Albania at least since 1997. A raging political crisis has left the citizens without due representation in the parliament, without a basic constitutional order that secures the strength of institutions and the separation of powers and with an economy teetering on the brink of recession.

The local elections held in the summer generated a complete centralization of local and central power in the hands of the majority and most importantly returned the clock of democracy in Albania back three decades into the times of mono-party state.

The situation in the judicial sector is no better. The prolonged and issue-riddled justice reform has left the country without a Constitutional Court and with a dysfunctional High Court. Despite some movements which have paved the way for these vacancies to be corrected in early 2020, the process is still politicized and controversial, exactly what it was not supposed to be according to the reform objectives.

To top it all off, the high magnitude earthquake in the end of November that claimed more than 50 lives, wounded hundreds of people and destroyed the livelihoods of many others reveled also deep and painful structural problems with governance.

Finally as a year-closing gift, the majority just passed draconian laws to “regulate” the media which are sure to impose and controlling environment where propaganda and self-censorship will further harm the fourth power.

Internal Politics

As far as political developments expected in 2020, one main conclusion is clear: 2019 with all its negative baggage will shape most of 2020 and even reach beyond into 2021. The situation inside the parliament is of particular absurdity. The fake opposition which fills only a small part of the seats left vacant is being used to legitimize key reforms such as the Electoral reform,

This will all but guarantee its failure since it deprives it of legitimacy. The role of the international community in this regard has also been very critical. Through recognizing these individuals as the new opposition the international community has also furthered the political crisis instead of trying to mediate it.

Some experts claim that if the reform is passed a round of new elections might follow it to test the new agreed system. However if the real stakeholders of Albanian politics, hence the real opposition that stands outside of the parliament does not participate in this reform one can expect only more of the same: boycott, crises and confrontation. Indeed one of the warned developments is the return of political protests as announced by the Democratic Party.

The other key actor in the arena is the President of the Republic which is still under parliamentary investigation and potential impeachment though the likelihood of the latter is low in the absence of a Constitutional Court. The authority and impact of the President has been seriously diminished and damaged by the developments in 2019 the President chose not to resign even after his decree for new elections in October was completely ignored and even not published by the government. The president’s constitutional rights are not being respected by the respective institutions. There impeached or not he stands as only the empty shell of the institution it is supposed to be.

Foreign policy

In the midst of this bleak context, Albania’s chairmanship of the OSCE seems ridiculous at best. Despite the majority’s propaganda around it celebrating this as a big opportunity to promote Albania in the international arena or even as already an achievement per se, the chairmanship is in direct juxtaposition for what the OSCE stands at least in principle: democratic elections and due representation, human rights, free media.

Albania’s integration perspective took another hit this October when the Council of the European Union failed to reach a decision on the opening of the negotiations. The future of enlargement is ever unclear with requests from member states like France to change the methodology and the persistence of member states that support enlargement to give the green light to the western Balkans. There are alto of expectations vested in the next WB EU Summit to be held in Zagreb this upcoming May, during the Croatian Presidency of the EU. However there is still a lot of confusion about the way the Union wishes to proceed with the region.

Economy

Albanian citizens would be all but forgiven for not reacting enough to this political crisis given that they have to navigate a dire economic environment in their daily lives. Economic growth has faltered and to make thing seven more difficult the bill of damages that the earthquake caused will take its toll on public finances as well. The majority has announced an ambitious rebuilding package for housing for those families affected by the earthquake and named a relevant state minister to oversee it however concerns about its management and transparency are already on the table.

In the meantime the hefty PP costs keep rising and the lack of transparency and due regulation makes them a high risk for the wellbeing of the economy in general. Criticized by both national and international economy experts and institutions, the majority however is stubborn in protecting them and even conjuring up new ones to be considered next year for various infrastructure projects and public service fields.

National census to be held

The public statistics institute INSTAT plans to carry out the national census of people and building in Albania, the third one in post-communist times to be carried out with previous ones held in 2001 and 2011. Census undertaking are often controversial in Albania in relation to the figures they produce about the country’s social composition.

Sports

Euro 2020: Albania out Kosovo maybe in

The Albanians national team has already lost the chance to participate in the coming European Champion ship however Albanian soccer fans will keep cheering on the Kosovo team that will face North Macedonia early next year in order to qualify. The Kosovo team may still get in the prestigious competition that will be held in 12 different European cities this summer and will use for the first time the controversial VAR system.