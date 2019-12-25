Kosovo Academy of Sciences: “Mini-Schengen undermines Kosovo-Albania relations”

TIRANA, Dec. 25 – The Kosovo Academy of Sciences and Arts has reacted to the attitudes of Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama towards the Balkan mini-Schengen, as well as his statements towards Kosovo’s political leaders.

The reaction comes after Prime Minister Rama said Kosovo’s leaders were leading the country to a deadlock.

The Kosovo Academy of Sciences regards it as an unreasonable revenge that has a troubling connotation on the future of Kosovo-Albania relations during his statements at the latest summit, which took place in Tirana last Saturday.

“In Tirana, along with the denial of Serbian aggression over Kosovo, of thousands of those killed and massacred, of unprecedented deportations and destruction, in addition to promoting Albania’s official indifference and denial of this national memory, calling this part of Kosovo’s history a ‘pathetic question’; even more frightening and worrying turned out to be the lukewarm response from independent institutions, civil society, the academic world, and the free minds of creative profiles, who were either forced to remain silent or relentlessly endorsed the leader’s outrageous grunts against Kosovo,” emphasized the Kosovo Academy of Sciences.

According to the academy, the initiative undertaken by Serbia aims to hamper the region’s European perspective by creating destructive alternatives for those involved.

“Knowing that Kosovo cannot be involved in any process and in any agreement where it is not equal and which does not recognize its statehood and sovereignty, insult and injury inflicted on it at the last meeting in Tirana, including contemptuous tirades of the prime minister of albania, takes on the dimension of unreasonable revenge and fearful connotation about the future of relations between Kosovo and Albania,” the statement reads.