Decriminalization of the Balkans condition of all conditions

By Sonja Biserko

Any discussion about Serbia-Kosovo relations has to take into account the international context and interests of some global players that strongly influence regional dynamics, relations between Serbs and Albanians included.

In the early 1990s at the outbreak of Yugoslav wars, the liberal order that implies international cooperation was still functional. That was evident in the way the Contact Group coped with the Yugoslav crisis, and in operations of other mechanisms in which major international players were involved. International engagement was in the function of bringing the Balkans in transatlantic integration. In addition to the aspect of security (NATO), EU member-states operated in the Balkans through soft power with and economic integration. Dynamic of the Balkans’ integration depended on the region’s potentials. However, the financial crisis (2008) changed EU’s priorities, while Brexit, Donald Trump’s presidency and Russia’s penetration into the region (2013) disturbed its existing agenda.

There is no telling so far what will come out of EU’s attempt – Germany’s in the first place – to effectuate normalization through Belgrade-Pristine dialogue, and consequently Kosovo’s recognition and its membership of UN.

The Brussels dialogue, which resulted in an agreement and a number of other special agreements, was unfortunately halted was halted the moment Commissioner Mogerini chaged the format of dialogue and accepted the deal the two presidents, Thaci and Vučić, made on Kosovo’s partition. Partition of Kosovo has always been Belgrade’s only option, but it was surprising that Thaci and Albanian Premier Rama said yes to the deal. The deal also had the support of certain international circles, but failed thanks primarily to German opposition to changing borders.

Tariffs imposed on the goods from Serbia, assassination of Oliver Ivanović and a numenr of other developments have led to blocking of dialogue and raised tensions.

The recent Kosovo elections and the victory of Albin Kurti (Self-determination and LDK) have changed the political panorama in Kosovo and opened up the possibility of creating a new framework for dialogue and a possible solution.

The results of the Kosovo elections have led to a relaxation in Kosovo society and raised expectations regarding the fight against corruption and addressing every day problems. Albin Kurti is a politician without a war record or corruption in his file. He immediately announced lifting of 100-percent- tariffs that enables reopening of the dialogue with Serbia. He also announced the principle of reciprocity requesting equality for Kosovo in its dialogue with Serbia.[1]

Thaci and Haradinaj are true electoral losers, mostly because of irresponsibility they have demonstrated at home and at international scene. Their foreign policy ended up in a fiasco – their policy for visa liberalization failed and Kosovo was not admitted to Interpol and UNESCO. Belgrade’s campaign against Kosovo’s recognition resulted in withdrawals by some smaller countries. Hence, repute and opportunities for the young state of Kosovo were seriously undermined. No doubt that Kurti’s unyielding stance about Kosovo’s sovereignty and territorial integrity considerably decided the electoral outcome.

Albin Kurti denies recognition to the Serbian List that won all the ten minority seats in the parliament. He argues that it does not represent Kosovo Serbs but the Serbian government.

Another electoral loser in Kosovo is President Vučić, who had strongly influenced developments in Kosovo via the Serbian List under his control. Belgrade is dissatisfied with the outcome of elections as it no longer has the partner to deal with on Kosovo’s partition (Thaci), it is particularly dissatisfied with the fact that Kurti becomes prime minister. It still hopes that US would exert pressure on LDK to make a coalition with Thaci’s party that ranks third by the number of votes won. Apart from Vucic and his environment, disappointment with the election results is not hidden by other actors in the Serbian scene and it can be said that there is consensus in this respect.

They mostly argue that Kurti’s “extremism” and messages he has put across “leave no room for improvements, reducing tensionsand continuation of negotiations.” Commenting on Kurti’s victory, Serbian tabloids ran headlines labeling him “A European Šešelj,”[2] “Serb-hater,[3] and “Great Albania dreamer.”[4] President Vučić himself called him “a most dangerous man.”[5] Current political elites in Belgrade, Prishtine and Tirana as well are conspiring against Albin Kurti hoping that Kosovo might go to the polls again. While speculations in this regard multiply, Kurti continues to meet all major partners from the EU and the US.

Serbia looks forward to Americans’ influence on the composition of Kosovo cabinet. However, as things stand, the West and US have accepted Kurti as a new leader capable of coping with corruption and crime. As indictments from The Hague will be coming in soon, Kurti is probably the only politician ready to extradite the accused.

The fact that US appointed two special envoys for Kosovo and the Western Balkans leads to the conclusion that it would try to speed up a settlement. It allegedly plans to force Serbia and Kosovo to take their seats at the negotiating table and reach a sustainable solution. US’ primary objective is to suppress Russia from the Balkans and have the Western Balkans in the membership of NATO. President Vučić is barely pleased with these possibilities. His statements following on his meeting with newly appointed US envoy Richard Grenell were rather pessimistic.

Belgrade has all its hopes on Russia in terms of reaching a “Kosovo compromise” that is partition. Because, as many point out, “Russian support is essential for the survival of the Republika Srpska as much as it is for the defense of Kosovo and Metohija.[6] In addition, given the changed international circumstances, Belgrade reckons that Russia has a number of reasons to support Serbs in national positions of vital interest, regardless of its relations with Washington. Vučić pins his hopes on the meeting with President Putin, scheduled for late 2019. Russian Premier Medvedev’s visit to Belgrade also symbolically mirrored Belgrade’s expectations from Russia.

Ever since it resolutely stepped in the Balkans (2013) Kosovo has been Russia’s main argument – and instrument – for blocking the region’s movement towards Euro-Atlantic integrations. Regressive trends in each country of the region only strengthened Russia’s influence on overall developments. Democratic capitalism has been less and less attractive to Western Balkan countries; hence, they have been more and more turning towards other players such as Russia, China, Turkey or UAE. Alternatives to modernity the latter are offering are anyway more appealing to incumbent authoritarian leaders in the region. Besides, those players are placing financial resources for infrastructural projects in their hands.

Actual geopolitical circumstances in the Western Balkans and, especially, the inertia of EU (as it let down Macedonia and Albania) open up more room to Russia’s presence, even in the countries wherefrom it has been expelled recently (Montenegro and Macedonia). As status quo in Kosovo perfectly suits Russia; hence, it has been invoking UNSC Resolution 1244. The key to the problem of Kosovo is, in a way, in Russia’s hands, rather than Serbia’s. Besides, at the hearing in the European Parliament, Jose Borrell, EU’s newly appointed commissioner for foreign policy, reminded that Kosovo could not be a state unless recognized by “China, India and Russia.”[7]

Even the “Small Schengen” project Vučić has been offering to Albania and North Macedonia plays into Russia’s hands.

For, if EU neglects the Western Balkans (French President’s decision to prevent opening of accession negotiations with North Macedonia and Albania), its credibility in the region will be sloping downward.

Russian analysts also argue for a status quo in Kosovo. Katarina Entina of the High School of Economics predicts yet another backward step in negotiations, and says that Kosovo is not on America’s priority list; as Trumps has begun campaigning for another presidential term, he cannot be expected to take some stronger stand about Kosovo, so everything will remain as it is for another year and a half. EU also needs to protract Serbia’s progress in the fulfillment of technical requirements for its membership. Therefore, speeding up the solution to the Kosovo issue suits neither EU nor Trump; so, “the dialogue will be only formal and technical.”[8]

Western policy for the Balkans has been unproductive because it has excessively banked on corrupted elites in power and the promises they made. Having neglected democratization – and, hence, the media, civil society and opposition – it enabled strengthening of authoritarian regimes and leaders.

No major progress towards stability and sustainable peace could be expected in the Balkan region unless it is crime cleansed. This is why Kosovo elections and Albin Kurti’s victory heralds of a new era in the Western Balkans. It will not be a process without resistance and violence, but it is certainly the only way to change the paradigm so far. And the hints we witness now require stronger presence of EU in the region, and its full support.

To sum up, the region necessitates thorough reforms, which the Western world is facing also with great resistance. It is necessary to restore faith in the liberal system and institutions. Only in this key can the Kosovo issue, as well as all other relations in the Balkans, be resolved. That’s the only key to the solution of the Kosovo problem, and all other problematic relations in the Balkans.

*This article first appeared at the Tirana Observatory (www.tiranaobservatory.com)