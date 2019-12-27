Imports from Kosovo to Albania drop as those to EU rise by 48.8%

TIRANA, Dec. 27 – During November, Kosovo’s imported goods from Albania were worth 17.1 million euros, equivalent to 5.8 percent of the total imports, according to recent data published by the Kosovo Agency of Statistics (ASK). Compared to a year ago, Kosovo’s imports from Albania dropped by 15 percent, leading to a decline in total import share by 1.6 percentage points. During November of last year, when Kosovo’s economic sanction against Serbia had not yet entered into force, Kosovo accounted for 7.4 percent of total imports in Albania.

On the other hand, the value of Kosovo’s exports to the European Union amounted to 15.6 million euros, while the value of imports amounted to 141.6 million euros, thus increasing by 48.8 percent compared to the previous year.

“The main export partners from the EU are Italy with 14.1 percent of the total, Germany with 10 percent, the Netherlands with 4.6 percent and the UK with 2.2 percent. Imports remained at 141.6 million euros, or 47.6 percent of total imports, up by 12.5 percent.” the ASK reported.

Data also showed that Kosovo’s exports to CEFTA countries decreased, as did the imports.

“During November 2019, the value of Kosovo’s exports to CEFTA countries amounted to 13.7 million euros or 38.8 percent of total exports, decreasing by 10.7 percent since 2018. The main export partners from CEFTA countries were Albania with 14 percent of the total, North Macedonia with 12.6 percent, Serbia with 5.5 percent and Montenegro with 4.8 percent. The value of imports amounted to 41.3 million euros or 13.9 percent of total imports, down by 26 percent. The countries with the highest import share were North Macedonia with 6.7 percent of the total, Albania with 5.8 percent and Serbia with 0.1 percent,” the report stated.