Albania deports first Gullenist supporter to Turkey

TIRANA, Jan. 3 – Albania ordered the first deportation of a member of the Gulen movement to Erdogan’s Turkey on Wednesday evening, January 1, 2020, raising concerns about violations of fundamental human rights.

State police said they deported Harun Celik, 42 years old, a teacher by profession, who was arrested five months ago in an attempt to flee to Canada.

Social networks reacted on Wednesday on the news of Celik being sent to Rinas Airport while an hour later, State Police spokesman Gentjan Mullai confirmed to regional media that the person in question was “expelled from the country.”

“The person was in jail after being apprehended by the Rinas border police with false documents. Pursuant to the ‘aliens’ law, he will be expelled,” Mullai said.

The office of Prime Minister Edi Rama said when asked by BIRN that “sentencing is a matter of legal proceedings not related to the prime minister.”

Through this act, Albania joined a small number of states that obey Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s request to send to Turkey any person linked to the Gulen global movement, which he accuses of being the mastermind of the 2016 failed state coup.

In February 2015, Kosovo expelled five wanted Turkish citizens, sparking international outrage and harsh criticism from the EU and US for violating due process of law and violating fundamental human rights.

Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj on that occasion dismissed the head of the country’s secret services and the interior minister, claiming he had no knowledge of the eviction.

A lawyer for Celik told the Voice Of America that actions against his client were in violation of the law and that the prosecution should investigate these unlawful acts.

According to lawyer Alban Bengasi had told his legal representative that he had left Turkey as a supporter of the Gülen movement because of threats to his life.

According to Bengasi, he was caught at Rinas airport with fake documents traveling to Canada and he spent several months in detention in Albania.

The lawyer said that “Celik asked for political asylum officials but this was rejected by the prison police authorities.”

Police spokesman Gent Mullaj told Voice of America that the Turkish citizen “was convicted and released from prison on Wednesday …under the law on aliens, legal procedures for leaving Albania have been undertaken.”

Asked by Voice of America if Celik had sought protection from Albania as an endangered political activist in his country, the spokesman replied that “there was no further information.”

Lawyer Bengasi said it is unusual for a person detained for falsifying documents to be held in custody for so long while adding his client’s further fate, after deportation, is unclear.

The opposition Democratic Party demanded “immediate transparency” about the event, raising the question of whether such action is in breach of laws, international conventions or human rights.

“It is a priority for any democratic country, especially in the process of European integration, to respect these principles, rights and obligations. Their transgression is back in order for Edi Rama’s corrupt and incriminated government,” the PD declared.

European Parliament MP Ramona Strugariu reacted immediately by criticizing the Albanian government through a status on Twitter.

“Prime Minister Edi Rama, Albania signed the CoE Convention on extradition. Moreover, you say Albania is ready for the EU. Then please follow art.19, al. 2 EU Charter of Fundamental Rights and do not extradite #HarunÇelik to Turkey!,” she wrote.

The article reads: “no one may be removed, deported or extradited to a state where there is a serious risk that he or she may be subject to the death penalty, torture or other inhuman or degrading treatment.”