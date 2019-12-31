Lushnja mayor injured in explosion allegedly carried out by former driver

TIRANA, Dec. 31 – Lushnja Mayor Fatos Tushe and his secretary Erisa Qalliu were injured on Tuesday as a result of a grenade explosion in the premises of the local city administration office. The explosive device is learned to have been placed by Gëzim Saraçi, Tushe’s former driver. The mayor and his secretary were immediately taken to the Trauma Hospital in Tirana where doctors said Tushe suffered minor injuries on his chest, leaving the hospital in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, Qalliu suffered bone damage to her face, but is out of danger to life.

The motives behind the attack are still unclear.

It is suspected that Saraci’s ties with the mayor went beyond institutional ones until a few years ago. They were often seen in each other’s company, and the debates between them seem to have been frequent. Saraci was seen waiting for Tushe in front of the town hall today and then going upstairs while talking loudly.

According to the first data gathered by police, Saraci allegedly owed the mayor some money. Police announced that they have launched multiple searches in the area, including special forces units, to capture Saraci.

According to the opposition Democratic Party, Tuesday’s event came from “breaking the bargain between the mayor and the former driver, with whom he has shared money from drugs, prostitution and corruption. It is a known fact in Lushnja that the mayor’s former driver, a drug and prostitution trafficker, has funded Fatos Tushe’s election campaign. Every citizen from Lushnja knows that the person who carried out the strike against the mayor today was Fatos Tushe’s most trusted man, and the one who negotiated everything on his behalf,” the opposition said in a statement.