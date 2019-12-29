‘Ernest’ airline company suspends operating flights

TIRANA, Dec. 29 – The Civil Aviation Authority (ACA) recently announced that the Italian Civil Aviation Authority (ENAC) has issued the suspension act for the licence of airline company ‘Ernest’. The suspension act will take effect on January 13, 2020, therefore giving the company time to inform passengers of flight cancellations or to protect those who have already booked flights with the company.

According to the ENAC, although the company’s license will remain active until January 13, 2020, given the holidays in Albania and Ukraine, ‘Ernest’ will no longer be issuing tickets. ENAC also claimed that keeping the license active until January 13th, does not jeopardize the company’s operational safety. During this time, if the carrier follows through with the guarantee points required by Regulation (EC) no. 1008/2008, which contains common rules for the provision of air services in the European Community, the suspension act may be revoked.

Meanwhile, the CAA called all citizens who may have booked tickets with this airline to confirm their flight status with the company or travel agency prior to the day of the flight.