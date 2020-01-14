OSCE supports President in protecting media freedom

TIRANA, Jan. 14 – Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) representative for the Press Harlem Desir said on Monday that he is ready to work with Albanian authorities to improve the media law, especially the provisions related to penalties and the principle of proportionality as provided by international law.

The OSCE press office made this statement after receiving explanations from Albanian President Ilir Meta for failing to comply with the Albanian press law.

“The media representative reiterates that no piece of new legislation should impede freedom of expression and freedom of the press. He hopes that the revision of the law will pave the way for further clarifications and improvements to the law so that it is in line with international standards,” the official OSCE statement reads.

Meta returned to parliament the amendments to the two laws “on audiovisual media” and ‘on electronic communications’ after the parliament approved the package despite criticism and protests by journalists and international media freedom organizations.

Regarding the first law, Meta considers that it contradicts the basic constitutional principles of building a democratic state, legal security and proportionality.

While regarding the changes in the law ‘on electronic communications’ Meta expressed concern about AKEP’s excessive punitive power over the media.

Meanwhile, the government of Albania and the Socialist majority in parliament have insisted that the anti-defamation package has the full support of the OSCE.