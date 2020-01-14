Albanian population may decrease to only 512 thousand by 2100, according to UN prospects

TIRANA, Jan. 14 -According to the United Nations World Population Prospects 2019 report, the Albanian population is expected to decrease to only 512 thousand by 2100 in the worst-case scenario. Even in the best case scenario, based on the 2018 Prospects report, the country’s population in 2100 was expected to go down to about 2.8 million, indicating a slight decline from the current population of 2.87 million. However just one year later, expectations have dropped sharply. In the best-scenario case, by 2100, Albania is expected to have no more than 1.9 million inhabitants, 31 percent less than what was expected in the 2018 forecast.

Additionally, the UN’s moderate scenario, shows just 1 million Albanians by 2100, indicating that the population will decline by almost 2 million people in 80 years.

As of 2015, Albania is experiencing a rapid increase in immigration. Asylum applications alone reached about 200,000 in the last five years, according to official data from Eurostat, with many leaving to look for jobs abroad, or simply leaving to never come back. From January 2014 to January 2018 the population of Albania decreased by an average of 0.16 percent per year, due to declining fertility rates as well. INSTAT reported that more women are choosing careers over having children, resulting in population ageing and consequently, to population decline.

As a result of these developments, President Ilir Meta recently called for change addressing the alarming situation. “The alarm bells are ringing! Stop the depopulation of Albania! This is the “real Russian danger” threatening the country! This is the greatest challenge that requires urgent dialogue, solutions, and the return of hope to all Albanians! The Bundestag’s nine conditions are the roadmap for a European Albania! The time is now! There can be no Albania without Albanians,” he said.