Immigration and business climate pose threat to German businesses in Albania

TIRANA, Jan 15 – On Wednesday, the German Association of Industry and Trade in Albania (DIHA) organized the annual DIHA reception in the framework of cooperation between the businesses of the two countries, where concerns over the unfavorable business climate and lack of transparency were raised by the German Ambassador to Albania, Peter Zingraf. Discussions also focused on immigration and the departure of professionals, one of the biggest issues which Albania is facing today. “Trading between our two countries has unfortunately remained at low levels. We need more transparency and accountability of administrative decisions given the issues related to property tenders but also infrastructure projects,” the German Ambassador said during the reception.

The event was attended by around 100 participants, including Ministers, Heads of Parliamentary Committees, representatives of the German Embassy in Albania, international organizations such as OSCE, GIZ, EBRD and key stakeholders of the Albanian economy, who were welcomed by DIHA President, Stephanie Sieg, German Ambassador Peter Zingraf and the Minister of Finance and Economy, Anila Denaj.

During her speech, the DIHA President stated that some sectors of the economy, such as tourism and renewable energy, are well on their way to development. However, the continued migration of skilled labor remains a very important problem for DIHA member companies.

Just recently, the Albanian Institute of SMEs published a study report based on the survey of 500 Albanian businesses, where results showed that more than half of these businesses experienced a decline in their workforce due to employees moving abroad to find other jobs.

“The continuous emigration of Albanians with the right skills to work in other countries is a matter of concern. We will work with the Ministry of Finance and Education to find solutions for these people to work in Albania,” Sieg said.

German Ambassador Zingraf, also pointed out that investors will only express interest if they find the business climate favorable in Albania. The improvement of this climate is essential for the continuation of EU accession talks, because it will indicate Albania’s commitment to develop its economy further. “In 2020, I would like to encourage all government officials and lawmakers to continue on the path of reform and take the concerns of the business community seriously,” he added.