German and French Embassies to hold ‘Grand Illusion’ movie screening on anniversary of cooperation treaty

On the occasion of the 57th anniversary of the Treaty on Franco-German Cooperation, the Treaty of Elysee, the German and French Embassies will launch a screening of the movie ‘The Grand Illusion’, one of the masterpieces of cinema, directed by Jean Renoir.

The screening will be held on Wednesday, January 22nd and the entry will be free of charge for the public audience.

Set in 1937, when the first signs of a new threat to world peace were evidenced, this film clearly stands out against nationalism, war and class and racial differences, making it a masterpiece in film history. The film’s significant message that all races and classes can live together in peace, transforms it into a classic beyond its time. Due to Germany being painted in a good light, the film was heavily censored in France. On the other hand, in Germany, ‘The Grand Illusion’ was banned because of the pacifism displayed on it, and on October 1, 1940 the German military authorities banned its screening in France.

About the Director

Jean Renoir was a French Film director, producer and actor. He was one of the most famous filmmakers in France during the mid 1920s. He joined the army as a cavalryman but had to leave because of his illness before the beginning of the First World War. After the death of his father who left him with a large inheritance, he started his own film production company make movies for his wife who was a model and an aspiring actress. During the Second World War, Renoir worked in the film unit of the French army and was fortunate to escape from the advancing German troops to Lisbon and then to America when France was occupied by Germany. His directing talent emanated from his uncompromising attitude towards commercial or public conventions and his ability to work in all genres without sacrificing his individuality.