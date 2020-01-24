Tirana and Rome strengthen strategic partnership

TIRANA, Jan. 23 – Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama visited his Italian counterpart Giuseppe Conte at Rome’s Palazzo Chigi on Thursday, in context of rebuilding earthquake-damaged buildings in the country, as the EU’s official Donors’ Conference for Albania’s earthquake is fast approaching.

The meeting also focused on bringing neighborly relations in both political and economic fields between the countries even further, as well as Albania’s European integration and Italy’s growing role in the region, after it strongly advocated that Albania and North Macedonia should have opened negotiations with the EU last November.

Initially, Rama met with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio.

From the conversation with Di Maio, as reported by Albanian media, Rama is heard saying that the earthquake damage bill from preliminary calculations could reach a billion euros.

When asked how reconstruction in Albania is going, Rama is reported responding that “the final bill is expected to reach 1 billion euros.”

“One billion? I am hopeful we will find a solution at the Donors’ Conference,” Di Maio is reported saying.

The topic of conversation was also earthquake investigations, after the arrival of the GdF investigators in Albania a few days ago.

Rama said that Italy further supports Albania in reconstructing damaged areas, while Conte re-affirmed that he is interested in the progress of this process.

“Palazzo Chigi, Rome – With the Prime Minister, Giuseppe Conte, for further support of friendly Italy in the function of Reconstruction, on the eve of the Donors’ Conference in Brussels on February 17,” wrote Rama on a Facebook post.

This is the third time that Rama and Conte meet in the range of several months.

Contes’s visit to Albania in October was followed by Prime Minister Rama’s visit to Italy last year.

After meeting the two top Italian officials, Rama reportedly said he is also planning a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the future to guarantee the proper success of the conference to take place in February.