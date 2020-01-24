Transparency International: “WB fight against corruption did not improve during 2019”

TIRANA, Jan. 23 – International organization Transparency International estimated at its latest Corruption Perception Index for 2019 that despite aspirations to join the European Union, the results of the fight against corruption in the six Western Balkan countries and in Turkey have not improved.

In a report released on Thursday, the organization notes that a lack of political will and a decline in the implementation of laws and regulations are real challenges in the region.

The 2019 report ranked Kosovo 101, eight places lower than the year before, when it was ranked 93rd.

The report points out that the corruption situation in Kosovo has deteriorated, though it points out that the change of power in Kosovo may also bring about change in this area.

“Kosovo is going through a period of change of power in parliament which can provide an opportunity for change. After years of criticizing the government and the international community in Kosovo for their failures in tackling corruption, the Vetevendosje party, which recently won the parliamentary elections, has the opportunity to prove its commitment to the fight against corruption,” the report said, also highlighting problems with political appointments and financing of political parties in Kosovo.

“However, it remains to be seen whether a new government will function with a higher standard of political integrity. This can be achieved by circumventing the usual practice of political appointments in public institutions as well as by imposing a strong legal obligation on political parties to publicize their funding.

Albania is ranked 106th with 35 points, unlike a year ago when it was ranked 99th.

Last year, however, Albania also scored lower than a year before, putting into question the progress it should have made in the context of its EU integration.

“Being a candidate country for EU membership, Albania has improved over the last five years by five points. But compared to a year ago it has dropped by two points, from 38 to 36 compared to last year. This could be due to a political stalemate that blocked some anti-corruption reforms from moving forward,” said last year’s report.

Bosnia is in the same position as Kosovo, while Macedonia is in 106th place.

Meanwhile, Serbia ranks ten places higher than Kosovo.

Denmark and New Zealand are 87th in the list, with South Sudan 12th and Somalia 9th.

According to the report, more than two-thirds of countries are at the polling place or are taking steps back in the fight against corruption.