SPAK begins investigations on alleged Bulqiza mayor’s cocaine snorting video

TIRANA, Jan. 24 – The Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office launched on Friday an investigation into Bulqiza’s Mayor Lefter Alla, after ABC News Television posted a video in which, according to the journalist Artan Hoxha he appeared to be snorting cocaine.

Well-known reporter Hoxha said “the footage was taken by a security camera in a public setting some time ago and SPAK has launched an investigation into the video being published.”

Alla, denying everything, stated on social media that the video was edited and that he was being blackmailed and would go to court.

But journalist Hoxha said he cannot expose the location where the event was filmed from a private police camera system, nor the persons who blackmailed or lured him into confidential meetings to protect the video, but he “is sure enough that the person in the video is exactly the Bulqiza mayor and that there is no montage, because the stopwatch moves freely.”

Alla wrote on his Facebook page that “Bulqiza is no longer run by the Democratic Party, they have been robbed of their ability to steal its properties, but are all turned into video editors.”

But journalist Hoxha said she could not tell the public the sources of the video and the way it came to his hands, not to endanger the lives of those who helped him do his job as a journalist.

He added that the video in fact came to him by accident, but then made several verifications and accurate identifications.

While the SPAK launched an investigation, Alla announced he was headed to Tirana to sue one former opposition MP.

The DP demanded his dismissal and his prosecution for not reporting the crime.

The DP declared that it is Prime Minister Edi Rama who should be removed from power because he promoted co-governance with crime and remains in power with the support of crime.