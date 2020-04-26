Restrictive measures further loosened in Albania

TIRANA, April 26 - As of Monday, residents in Albania will have more time available to shop or run errands as the permitted time period has been extended from 90 minutes to 120 minutes.

Nevertheless, movement authorization will still be required, for which residents can apply through e-albania or via SMS text message to 55155. The Minister of Health, Ogerta Manastirliu announced on Sunday that the relaxation of the measures will be gradually divided into four stages.

Moreover, businesses including taxi service, clothing and shoe stores, furniture and pet shops, flower shops and more will reopen on Monday. The full list can be found at e-albania.

At the same time, April 27 marks the day when lockdown measures will be loosened in green and 'low risk' areas, such as the districts of Dibra, Gjirokastra, he municipalities of Staranda, Konispol, Himara, Delvina and Finiq, the municipalities of Prrenjas, Pogradec and Librazhd as well as the Municipality of Divjaka.

In these areas, the elderly will be permitted to move from 6:00 a.m. to 08:30 a.m. , while other citizens will be free to move from 09:30 a.m. to 17:30 p.m., accompanied by no more than one person.

However parks in these areas will continue to be closed for another 14 days and the gathering of more than two people together in public spaces will not be allowed. On the other hand, people who wish to move with their personal vehicles can do so only within the District or the respective Municipalities from 09:30 a.m. to 17:30 p.m., carrying only one passenger.





