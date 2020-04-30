Wanted: A strategic vision to re-set of the economy

TIRANA TIMES EDITORIAL

As the public health crisis of Covid-19 seems still far from receding, despite controlled numbers of hospitalizations and losses, the full blown effects of the economic damage are starting to set in. The projections for economic decline and those of increasing unemployment have arrived from all the financial institutions as the meager payments of survival, called “wages of war” and amounting to less than 300 USD, do little to accommodate the needs of families. Even though they might suffice to secure basic necessities in the short term, the insecurity about the future prevails.



There is still regrettably a lot of energy that is eaten up by propaganda and the garish talk of success measured by avoiding thousands of deaths. The approach taken to strategizing the economy reset is still unclear, haphazard, almost ‘make as you go along’.



One perfect example to illustrate this is the talk about the tourism sector which is not only a considerable chunk of the Albanian economy but was believed to be the direction of the future economic development and specialization. The evidence that this industry is on the brink of collapse is abundant. Whereas the multiple TV appearances of the respective minister and responsible officials leave a bitter aftertaste. They are always waiting to see what will the future bring, they are always readjusting plans and taking into consideration alternatives as if the sector had all the time in the world. In fact the tourism sector would have been two months in its natural season at this point and the losses are material, they are no longer just expected. Operators are not preparing and not investing in their establishments, not even to take precautions because the government is not telling them how they should prepare in order to be ready. They receive only conflicting and confusing messages about outdoor distanced seating and placement of umbrellas.



This distractive confusion and the prevailing “what to see what happens” thinking is applicable to most economic recovery decisions and even messaging. Another illustration comes from the so called easing of taxation obligations. From what has been going on so far one can infer that: You have to pay taxes, but some of the taxes are postponed so you have more time to pay, but in the meantime you will accrue interest and penalties if you don’t pay them on time! Go figure!



The same applies to setting simple and functional priorities in order to secure vital revenues: such as the immediate cessation or suspension of concessions that were bleeding the public budget dry even before there was a coronavirus outbreak.



The lack of a clear and decisive approach does not help hard hit families and business and it creates even more damages overall in the economy by increasing volatility and unpredictability in the entire system of variables. To this day the right vision for the economic reset remains wanted.

